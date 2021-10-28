Peacock Sets Dates for Holiday Slate: Housewives of the North Pole, Baking It, & More!

Peacock is turning up the heat this holiday season with some exciting content.

The streamer on Thursday confirmed premiere dates for the original movie The Housewives of the North Pole, competition series, Baking It, and a one-hour special titled Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving.

Starring previously announced Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Soulmates, Life in Pieces) and Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Halloween), The Housewives of the North Pole will be available to stream Thursday, December 9.

"The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Kyle Richards) and Diana (Betsy Brandt), have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years," reads the official logline.

"But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose."

The flick will be produced by Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA).

Ron Oliver will direct, and Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky and Spyder Dobrofsky will write and executive produce. Brad Krevoy executive produces on behalf of MPCA, alongside Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe. Jake Relic, David Wulf and Chris Bongirne also produce.

Meanwhile, Baking It, hosted and executive produced by Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg, will be available to stream Thursday, December 2. Six episodes will be available on launch date.

“If you love Maya, Andy, Grannies, Baking, Cash Prizes and the Holidays, then this is the show for you,” says executive producer Amy Poehler.

Additionally, executive producers Nicolle Yaron and Pip Wells say “’Baking It’ celebrates everything we love about the holidays; friends, family, incredible food -- and grandmothers pointing out everything we do wrong in the kitchen.”

"Baking It is a holiday competition series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers join Maya and Andy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions," reads the logline.

"Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize."

"Maya and Andy will lead the festivities, also providing comedic and musical commentary on the action."

Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving, meanwhile, premieres Thursday, November 18.

Will you check out these new Peacock projects?

What are you most excited for?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.