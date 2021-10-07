Riverdale Enlists Sabrina for Spellbinding Crossover!

Sabrina Spellman is headed to Riverdale.

After years of teases from the creative forces behind the franchise, we have confirmation that Kiernan Shipka will be suiting back up as the character on Riverdale Season 6.

Riverdale writer Evan Kyle first broke the news during a Q&A on The Dipp after Wednesday's season finale, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa confirmed the development to EW.

Sabrina Returns - Riverdale

"We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our 'Rivervale' special event," Aguirre-Sacasa said to the outlet.

"It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."

The character will stop by on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4, which is called "The Witching Hour(s)" according to the outlet.

Nabrina - Tall - Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 Episode 10

The episode in question finds Cheryl up to no good as she casts a dangerous spell that could mean "the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family," the outlet teases.

Sabrina pops up to help Cheryl, which will be sure to cause some problems.

Shipka celebrated the announcement, revealing her involvement with a photo on social media (see top of post).

Shipka headlined Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for four seasons on Netflix, but the streamer canceled it without closure.

Salem - Tall - Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 Episode 15

We got an almighty cliffhanger to wrap up the show, so hopefully we get some insight into what became of the characters in this special episode of Riverdale.

Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Richard Coyle, and Michelle Gomez also starred.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," Aguirre-Sacasa said when Netflix canceled it.

"The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

Greendale Cheerleaders - Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

"I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it.

