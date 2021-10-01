Scarlett Johansson, Disney Settle Breach of Contract Lawsuit Over Black Widow Release

Scarlett Johannson and Disney have settled the breach of contract lawsuit the Black Widow actress filed in July.

The purpose of the suit was because of the simultaneous release for the johannson-led Black Widow on Disney+ Premiere Access and theaters.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement released on Thursday.

”I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

News of the initial filing broke in July and a spokesperson for Disney said that the filing had "no merit whatsoever."

"The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement from the Disney spokesperson said in July.

"Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

It was reported at the time that the hybrid release strategy cost the star over $50 million.

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” the suit alleges.

At the time, it was also said that Johansson's representatives reached out to Disney and Marvel to renegotiate her contract, but that neother company responded.

The movie was initially set for a May 2020 bow in theaters, but the pandemic scuppered those plans.

The different release model found the movie being charged at $30 to be watched on Disney+, and it was revealed by Disney that it had made $60 million through this metric in its opening weekend alone.

The movie has made almost $380 million at the global box office -- a farcry from what a Marvel movie typically makes.

However, these lower numbers are to be expected when you consider the release strategy.

What are your thoughts on this lawsuit being settled so quickly?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.