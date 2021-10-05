Sex and the City Revival Sets December Premiere on HBO Max

Carrie Bradshaw and her fashionable friends will be back in time for Christmas.

HBO Max held an event Tuesday to promote the European launch of the streaming service, and it dropped some trailers for some upcoming series.

We already reported on the House of the Dragon trailer, which was severely lacking in the dragon department in the first-look footage.

The aforementioned Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That..., has now been confirmed for a December bow on the streaming service, which is very soon.

A definite date has not been announced, but with Gossip Girl returning for its final six episodes in November, Carrie may pick up her story when the first season concludes in December.

First ordered back in January, the revival brings friends Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte back into the fold “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to the description.

Kim Cattrall will not be back as Samantha Jones, likely thanks to a feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

The new series cast also includes Chris Noth, Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Evan Handler, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman.

The late Willie Garson will also have a role in the revival, having worked on the series until his death last month.

The expansion of HBO Max has been in the works for some time, and the streamer will be following in the footsteps of its U.S. counterpart by offering Warner Media theatrical releases 45-days after their launch in theaters.

Many of the streaming services are working with similar time frames with the media conglomerates that own them to bring movies to the streaming services relatively quickly after their theatrical debuts.

The company aims to be in 190 countries by 2026.

“HBO Max is coming to Europe, bringing with it the best films and TV from 100 years of Warner Bros. together with HBO, Max Originals, DC and Cartoon Network,” said WarnerMedia’s head of HBO Max global Johannes Larcher.

“From ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ to ‘The Matrix,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘The Flight Attendant’ to ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Superman’ to ‘The Joker’ and Bugs Bunny to Scooby Doo, we truly have something for everyone in the family to enjoy, with a superior viewing experience."

"Soon HBO Max will have lit up in 27 territories in Europe, and 67 around the world – and we’re not finished yet, with much more to come as we aspire to be present in 190 territories by 2026.”

“We have been entertaining fans in Europe since our first HBO TV channel launched in Hungary back in 1991 and have been streaming on the continent for more than a decade with our HBO branded streaming services,” said Christina Sulebakk, general manager for HBO Max EMEA.

“HBO Max represents the arrival of a new service that will take this to another level, offering an enhanced viewing experience and a much broader content line-up of the best entertainment for all the family at a very attractive price point."

"We are delighted to be bringing HBO Max to Europe for fans and customers to enjoy.”

