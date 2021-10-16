The Resident Round Table: The Official Death of HODAD

Sometimes there are no answers.

Conrad learned the hard way on The Resident Season 5 Episode 4 when he fell into a rabbit hole searching for answers about Nic's accident, and he didn't come up with anything.

Elsewhere, Billie confided in AJ, he continued to mentor Trevor, and Bell had a full-circle moment.

How do you feel about the first episode after the loss of Nic? Does it bode well that the series can carry on with the same high caliber as before?

Laura: So far, so good. It was still really enjoyable, but this episode still centered largely around her and Conrad's grieving. I'm not sure how I'll feel once she's forgotten.

Carissa: I'm ready to move on. If someone doesn't want to be on the show for whatever reason, I'd rather just cut the cord, live with the memories of what was, and move on.

I got the feeling that Conrad's grief had started to ease by the end. When someone leaves a show, others rise to the challenge. I have no doubt it will remain as compelling.

Meaghan: I think given we are only one episode out from her death I'm not surprised at all that they chose to focus on her and Conrad's grief. It would have felt out of character for Conrad to be over it already.

I hope that Conrad ripping down his conspiracy collage at the end signals at least the end of that portion of the storyline.

I had no doubt that the show would rise to the occasion and make up for the loss of Nic's character, and they definitely proved me right during this episode.

How heartbreaking was Conrad's descent investigating Nic's death? What was your interpretation of the final scene with the deer?

Laura: I cried just as much in this episode. It was so heartwarming that Marshall was there to support his son. I cried the most in the scenes with Devon and Conrad at the end. It's so obvious that Conrad wants answers, and it destroyed Devon that he couldn't help.

I thought Conrad knew that a deer probably jumped out and caused the accident.

Carissa: As a diagnostician, Conrad has to have answers. It's in his blood. It wouldn't have made any sense if he just said whatever will be will be. So this felt right.

They have chickens, for goodness sake. Nic would do anything not to kill an animal. It's as natural for someone who appreciates life to do no harm as it is for Conrad to need answers. It worked for me.

Meaghan: It was hard to watch Conrad's descent into madness trying to figure out what happened to her, but I don't think we expected anything different from him. He was never going to let it go without at least trying to find an answer.

For a second, I thought maybe he was feeling like the deer was like Nic's spirit there telling him it's OK to move on, but then I immediately realized that it was him realizing a deer most like ran into the road.

Trevor is an incredibly polarizing character right now among fans. Do you think his anger and obsession with learning the truth are too much, or will they have a turnaround with his character?

Laura: I wanted to throttle Trevor for his attitude with the cops. Yes, they were wrong, but he's a hothead that needs to listen to someone like AJ before his temper gets him in real trouble.

Carissa: Trevor is acting like a first-class dick, but I get it. I can't imagine being on the receiving end of a reception the likes he has gotten from Billie. It would be soul-crushing, and you'd want to make everyone else as miserable as you are.

Trevor goes from giant, tear-filled eyes to potentially setting off a mental bomb when he and AJ were pulled over. He's all over the place. I think he will turn over a new leaf. That's what The Resident does.

Meaghan: Trevor isn't the warm and fuzzy type, for sure. I feel like he just doesn't understand where Billie is coming from, so all he sees is the woman who gave him up acting cold towards him.

I think AJ's mentorship of him, even if it now has to be limited to outside the hospital, will do him good. AJ will help him learn not to just react to a situation and fly off the handle. That's why he needs right now.

Are you surprised that Billie shared the truth about her rape with AJ? Was AJ's decision to draw some boundaries with Trevor and keep him away from the hospital the best call?

Laura: I'm not overly surprised since she needed to tell him so he'd understand her reluctance to see her son. AJ is in a tough position, which is bound to get messy.

Carissa: Billie was trying to implore AJ to respect her needs, and using the truth was the best tactic. I think AJ getting close to Trevor will ultimately drive him closer to Billie. They're the next couple.

Meaghan: I wasn't shocked at all that she came clean to him. He kind of backed her into the corner by bringing Trevor around.

Also, as Carissa said, they're setting them up as a couple, so of course, they needed something like this to bring them closer.

How much did you enjoy the full-circle storyline of Bell calling out his mentors unfitness?

Laura: I loved this storyline! It shows how far that Bell has grown that he recognized he made the same mistakes, and he wished his mentor would've called him out on them. I love his growth.

Carissa: Yes! That was such a great story, as much as it hurt watching that old dude lean on Leela. What was better than Bell admitting how disappointed he is in the man he used to be? Good stuff.

Meaghan: I loved every second of it! It's hard to even imagine that a few seasons ago he was one of the main villains of the show. He has come so far and has grown so much.

What was your favorite moment from the hour?

Laura: I enjoyed Leela communicating to Kit through eating her chips and Kit going to bat for her. I adored the Conrad and Devon bromance moments. Their friendship has grown even stronger.

Carissa: Devon's concern for his mentor and friend with a thought process he's learned from Conrad.

Meaghan: I also really loved Devon and Conrad's conversation. I love their dynamic and am always happy when they get good scenes together.

I also was a huge fan of Kit and Bell at the end just lounging around like a couple. My shipper heart was aflutter.

