The Wheel of Time Trailer: Who Will Face the Dark One in Sprawling Amazon Adaptation?

The Dark One is coming, but who will be powerful enough to go to battle with the mysterious entity?

That is the main question on the official trailer for Amazon's adaptation of The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold.

"Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers," reads the streamer's official description.

"There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

The official trailer is breathtaking, showing a lot of what we can expect from this series.

Clearly no expense was spared in the production of the series, and it's also good to know that a second season has already been ordered.

There's something exciting about going into a show and knowing the future is already secured, right?

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins.

Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.

Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers.

The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

The expansive cast also includes Sophie Okonedo (Flack) as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander (Krypton) as Min Farshaw, Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) as Liandrin Guirale, Peter Franzen (Vikings) as Stepin, and Clare Perkins (EastEnders) as Kerene Nagashi.

The cast also includes Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as al’Lan Mandragoran, Madeleine Madden (Picnic at Hanging Rock) as Egwene Al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Bulletproof) as Perrin Aybara, and Barney Harris (Clique) as Mat Cauthon. Zoe Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve, and Josha Stradowski (High Flyers) as Rand Al’Thor, round out the cast.

Check out the full trailer below.

The series touches down with three episodes on November 19, before unspooling the rest of the season weekly with a season finale set for December 24.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.