The Wonder Years, Home Economics Score Full Season Orders at ABC

ABC is keeping a freshman comedy and a sophomore comedy around for the entire season.

The network on Tuesday announced full-season pickups for The Wonder Years and Home Economics.

Both shows have performed well enough to stick around for the entire season.

The Wonder Years launched with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

With delayed viewing factored in, it built to 6.4 million viewers and a 1.9 rating.

It is averaging 4.8 million viewers, and a 1.3 rating with Live+7 factored in across its episodes to date, proving there is an audience for the reboot.

The cast includes Elisha "EJ" Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Amari O'Neil, Julian Lerner, and Milan Ray.

As for Home Economics, it is averaging 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, with the numbers rising to 3.6 million and a 0.9 with delayed viewing factored in.

The single-camera comedy explores “the heartwarming, yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on,” reads the official synopsis.

The series stars Topher Grace,Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata.

Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain also star.

The only new fall show on ABC awaiting word on its future is Queens, but the series only launched last week.

It kicked off with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, but we don't know how the show has performed with delayed viewing.

CBS has already made a decision on NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI International, handing out pickups for the full season.

The network also gifted Ghosts a full season after it proved to be a big hit.

FOX and NBC have yet to reveal their plans for their shows that kicked off in the last few weeks.

Both Our Kind of People and The Big Leap have not been strong performers, so they might not get a back order.

La Brea has been a breakout hit in delayed viewing, but it's unclear whether NBC will keep the show on a shorter run.

Ordinary Joe has performed decently out of The Voice on Tuesdays, but no details on a back order yet.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.