Tiger King 2: Netflix Drops Bonkers Trailer

Tiger King 2 looks to be more bonkers than its predecessor.

Netflix on Wednesday dropped a full-length trailer for the forthcoming follow-up, and it looks pretty crazy.

“When you thought you’ve seen it all, you haven’t quite seen it all,” the clip teases.

“We have more money than God right now,” Jeff Lowe, who took over Joe’s zoo when he went to prison, says in the clip.

Joe is still incarcerated and unimpressed about everyone on the outside making a lot of money on the success of the original series.

At one point, he vows to make a deal with the devil, likely to get out of the big house.

The clip even touches upon the demands for Donald Trump to pardon him.

The trailer is a lot, and even though Carole Baskin has slammed the decision to bring the show back, it seems like there will be a lot of questions about her missing husband.

“He was dealing with some shady characters down in Costa Rica,” one participant says about Don Lewis.

“Don liked to play with dangerous stuff,” another person teases.

“They’ll kill you for that.”

Here is the official logline for Tiger King 2:

With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with “Tiger King 2” as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.

Tiger King was a breakout success for Netflix, becoming one of the streamer's top shows when it launched last year.

The follow-up is set to launch November 17 and will consist of five parts.

Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode direct the series, and executive produce alongside Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens.

Check out the trailer below.

