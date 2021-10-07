WandaVision Spinoff Featuring Agatha Harkness in Development at Disney+

Agatha Harkness will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all.

According to Variety, a spinoff of WandaVision is officially in the works, with Kathryn Hahn set to return.

Plot details are scarce, but we know it is being described as a dark comedy, and when you consider the way Agatha was nestled into WandaVision Season 1, it makes sense.

Harkness was a pivotal figure on the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led miniseries, serving as a major villain at the end of the season.

Despite being a villain, fans went nuts for the character, and Kevin Feige recently said she would return in some capacity.

"That is something that is so important to the MCU: including new characters," Feige explained to Rotten Tomatoes.

"The comics are filled with many lifetimes of spectacular characters, and when you find the best actors to portray them it can quickly go from an audience never hearing of a character to them upset with us that we haven't already announced their own standalone movie."

"And that makes us all very happy."

Feige teased that Agatha will be back "someday soon."

"You will see Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2 next, then maybe an assortment of other things. But within the MCU, it can't come soon enough. Let's put it that way."

At the time, many took this to assume the character would pop up in the second Doctor Strange movie, which is set to pick up in the aftermath of the events of WandaVision.

Hahn also spoke to Golderby about wanting to revisit the character someday.

"You know, she's a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there's a lot of different people and beings that she's crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore," she told the outlet.

A dark comedy sounds like the best direction to take Agatha, but it will be fun to see how it all plays out when the show is inevitably picked up.

The MCU is at the forefront of Disney+, with several shows already launched, and even more in the works.

What are your thoughts on this follow-up for the character?

Do you think Agatha can sustain a full-fledged series?

Hit the comments below.

Stream WandaVision on Disney+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.