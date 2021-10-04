Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 13

How did it all end for the Cody family?

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 13, the drama was at a high when the family set out to use ever trick in the book to settle old scores.

However, before they got to regroup, a devastating secret from the past was revealed.

Who did it involve and how did the family manage to press forward?

Meanwhile, J's grip at the top of the family started slipping away.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

Pope: When'd you put this up?
J: A while ago. I always wanted to put a picture of my mom up, but Smurf would've taken it down.

Jake: You're the Queen of Oceanside, huh?
Smurf: I'm just tired of doing shitty jobs. We need to think bigger.

