Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 4

at .

Did Cassie and Jerrie go too far?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4, the pair found themselves lying about their identity to get some answers about the case.

Mark Looks Back - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4

Unfortunately, they couldn't keep the ruse up for long when one of the bad guys popped up to change things.

Elsewhere, Wolf believed he was making some progress with Ronald, leading to a big turn of events when the traffickers showed up.

Watch Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

We're not here for games and giggles. I am trying to help you.

Wolf [to Ronald]

Ronald: What the hell is this?
Wolf: It's an aversive. A special choke collar. Step out of line, and it tightens. I put it on while you were asleep.
Ronald: Take it off.
Wolf: Only you can take it off. Uh, not physically, of course. But based on the pyramid of trust you build.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4 Photos

Listening In - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4
Cassie Listens - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4
Travis Reacts - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4
Mark Looks Back - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4
On The Scene - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4
Ren On Fire - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4
  1. Big Sky
  2. Big Sky Season 2
  3. Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4
  4. Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 4