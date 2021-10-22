Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Cassie and Jerrie go too far?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4, the pair found themselves lying about their identity to get some answers about the case.

Unfortunately, they couldn't keep the ruse up for long when one of the bad guys popped up to change things.

Elsewhere, Wolf believed he was making some progress with Ronald, leading to a big turn of events when the traffickers showed up.

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.