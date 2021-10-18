Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 5 Episode 10

What was the resolution of Luke's court case?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10, those nearest to him united to make sense of the ruling.

Nell in Yellow - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 9

However, there was a last-minute twist in the tale that changed everything.

Meanwhile, Abby faced a romantic dilemma, but what was her big decision?

More importantly, how did everyone react to the decision?

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10 Quotes

I just wonder if he's just this really sweet guy under all that oddness.

Abby

Evan: That misunderstanding got me thinking. What if it wasn't a misunderstanding.
Abby: What?
Evan: Would you go out with me?

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10 Photos

Romantic Dilemma Tall - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10
Personal Troubles - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10
Is Everything OK? - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10
Evan Confides in Mandrake - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10
Sisterly Concern - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10
Mom and Dad Have an Announcement - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10
