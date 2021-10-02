Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 22

How did it all end?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 22, Fallon set her sights on Eva after realizing she tried to steal Liam.

Meanwhile, Jeff's spiraling health was a cause for concern as his mother realized there was something amiss with him.

Elsewhere, Blake's political campaign hit a major snag, and he set out to get answers to something that plagued him.

Finally, Cristal make a surprising move in the game of chess with her brother.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.