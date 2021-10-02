Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 22

at .

How did it all end?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 22, Fallon set her sights on Eva after realizing she tried to steal Liam.

Blake on the Microphones - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 21

Meanwhile, Jeff's spiraling health was a cause for concern as his mother realized there was something amiss with him.

Elsewhere, Blake's political campaign hit a major snag, and he set out to get answers to something that plagued him.

Finally, Cristal make a surprising move in the game of chess with her brother.

Watch Dynasty Season 4 Episode 22 Online

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 22 Quotes

You’re not well and you need help.

Culhane

You thought I got the fog away, right?

Anders

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 22

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 22 Photos

Alexis Repairs - Dynasty
  1. Dynasty
  2. Dynasty Season 4
  3. Dynasty Season 4 Episode 22
  4. Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 22