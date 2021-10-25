Watch Family Guy Online: Season 20 Episode 5

Did Peter and Quagmire swap places?

On Family Guy Season 20 Episode 5, the pair swapped underwear and started to mimic each other's behavior.

Meanwhile, Stewie and Doug agreed to commit each other's murders, threatening to change everything in the town.

How did everyone feel about finding two bodies?

Did Stewie's time machine help him from the inevitable?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.