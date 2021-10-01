Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Stabler choose his former colleagues?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 2, things took quite a turn when Olivia requested his help.

Meanwhile, Stabler's mother unexpectedly arrived at his work with an agenda.

Elsewhere, Jet stepped into the field to secure the necessary intel for the team.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.