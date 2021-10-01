Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Stabler choose his former colleagues?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 2, things took quite a turn when Olivia requested his help.

Jett Gets Involved - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Stabler's mother unexpectedly arrived at his work with an agenda.

Elsewhere, Jet stepped into the field to secure the necessary intel for the team.

How did it all play out?

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Reggie: When you're with the KO, you get free food. You're with me, you're with the KO.
Stabler: I'll just leave a tip.
Reggie: We don't do that.

Bell: When Gina died, remember what you told me? You said sometimes we lose a few to save a lot.
Stabler: I don't know if I still believe that.
Bell: Neither do I, but sometimes we have to believe that what we're doing is worth doing.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 2

