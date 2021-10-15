Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 5

Did the SVU make the right call?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 5, the team felt the ire of social media when they arrested two popular influencer brothers.

An Upsetting Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 4

With the case in a difficult state, Benson had to make a tough decision about it to get the right result.

Meanwhile, the team got to see a former worker.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 5 Quotes

Rollins: You okay?
Willow: Those boys assaulted me all over again and the whole world was watching.

Benson: The video's gone. She must have deleted it.
Noah: Does that mean you can't help her?
Benson: No. Sweetie, I keep telling you, once you post something on the Internet it stays there forever.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 5 Photos

Bell Has a Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 5
Standing Up for A Tik Tok Victim - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 5
Jett Helps Out - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 5
Guilty or Innocent? - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 5
From Influencer To Defendant - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 5
Bid For Followers? / Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 5
