Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 2

at .

Did Hope manage to relinquish control?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 2, she was asked to allow Sophie and the Super Squad the opportunity to save Landon.

Hope Springs - Legacies Season 4 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Landon and Celo met in the darkness and Malivore to learn more about one another.

Elsewhere, Lizzie, Kaleb, and Ethan volunteered together, but it did not go according to plan.

What did they do to stop the latest monster?

Watch Legacies Season 4 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Legacies Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Ethan: Why didn't you just take the truck?
Malivore: Who said I wanted the truck?

Ask Alaric about Landon.

Clark

Legacies Season 4 Episode 2

Legacies Season 4 Episode 2 Photos

Jed Helps - Legacies Season 4 Episode 2
Finch in a Pinch - Legacies Season 4 Episode 2
Kaleb Learning Stuff - Legacies Season 4 Episode 2
Malivore in Jail - Legacies Season 4 Episode 2
Shifting Dynamics - Legacies Season 4 Episode 2
A Tense Revelation - Legacies Season 4 Episode 2
  1. Legacies
  2. Legacies Season 4
  3. Legacies Season 4 Episode 2
  4. Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 2