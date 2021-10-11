Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 1

at .

Did Callen find out the truth about Hetty?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1, things took a devastating turn when he learned more about the secrets she was keeping from him.

What Hetty Knows - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Joelle surfaced in her quest to capture Katya, leading the NCIS team on a wild goose chase.

Elsewhere, Kensi and Deeks worked to expand their family as they looked to the future.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1 Quotes

If you go down this rabbit hole, G, you may not like what you find. You may even get lost.

Sam [to Callen]

You know how it's hard for you to tell when you're starting to annoy me. This is one of those times.

Sam [to Callen]

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1 Photos

Wanting Kids - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1
Working on Family - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1
What Hetty Knows - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1
Wanting Answers - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1
Seeking Informant - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1
Back in L.A. - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1
  1. NCIS: Los Angeles
  2. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13
  3. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1
  4. Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 1