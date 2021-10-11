Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 1

Did Callen find out the truth about Hetty?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 1, things took a devastating turn when he learned more about the secrets she was keeping from him.

Meanwhile, Joelle surfaced in her quest to capture Katya, leading the NCIS team on a wild goose chase.

Elsewhere, Kensi and Deeks worked to expand their family as they looked to the future.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.