Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 2

Did the NCIS team get justice?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 2, the team assembled when an LAPD officer's father, an elderly Japanese American veteran, was the subject of a hate crime.

Meanwhile, Deeks and Kensi made some strides in their pursuit of parenthood, but they had another big hurdle to deal with.

What did they learn was standing in their way this time?

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.