Watch Ordinary Joe Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Jenny Banks give Joe the best reason to stay with her?

On Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3, it was Jenny's birthday and Music Joe crashed the party and it paved the way for the mother of all confrontations.

Amy's First Friday Dinner - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Nurse Joe and Chrisopher tried to plan the perfect cake for Jenny.

Elsewhere, Cop Joe and Amy took an important step in their relationship.

Did they prove to be a force together?

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

We’ll make it your team. We’re not focused on just your official announcement, okay?

Bobby

Cop Joe: It actually went great. There might be something there.
Eric: And so you’re freaking out?
Cop Joe: I’m not freaking out. I just don’t want to crash and burn with this girl.

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Baking the cake - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
Amy's First Friday Dinner - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
Rockstar Joe playing - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
Joe and Amy - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
Amy's campaign - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
Music for Jenny - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
