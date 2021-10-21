Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Conrad manage to put his feelings following the death of Nic aside?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 5, he found himself back in work and treating a group of witches on Halloween.

Billie and The Raptor - The Resident Season 5 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Devon treated a patient who thought she was being haunted by ghosts.

Elsewhere, Bell picked up a hitchhiker on the way back from his vacation, but things took a scary turn.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

Devon: So, your treatment plan is to stand up to ghosts?
AJ: If they are obstreperous, yes. But we'll also figure out what's going on medically, alright?

You want evidence ghosts exist? I can prove it. I have video.

Ethan

