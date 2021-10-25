Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 5

Did Marge manage to make it up to Lisa?

On The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 5, the mother and daughter were at war when Marge put a hurtful word in her daughter's mind.

Meanwhile, Bart found himself swelling up and the family had no clue what was happening.

Who managed to crack one of the most confusing cases in Springfield?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.