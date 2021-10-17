Y: The Last Man Canceled After One Season at FX on Hulu!

FX on Hulu is parting ways with Y: The Last Man.

The series dropped on Hulu a month ago and has received mostly positive reviews, with TV Fanatic's Mary Littlejohn giving it high praise since its debut.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 73% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 70% audience score.

Showrunner Eliza Clark shared the news on Twitter that the first season would be its last.

"We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: The Last Man," the statement begins.

"Y: The Last Man is about gender, about how oppressive systems inform identity."

"We had a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production."

"Producers, writers, directors, cinematographers, production design, costume design, stunt coordination, and more," the statement continues.

"It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling, and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. I don't want it to end."

"FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we're sad YTLM is not going forward at FX on Hulu."

"But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story."

"I have never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people."

"We are committed to finding Y its next home," the statement concludes along with the hashtag "#YLivesOn."

News of the cancellation has broken relatively quickly when you consider that it only kicked off a month ago.

Y: The Last Man, based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown, and his pet monkey.

The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The cast of Y: The Last Man includes Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn.

