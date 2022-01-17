Y: The Last Man Fails to Find New Home After Cancellation

The book is closing on Y: The Last Man for good.

Executive producer Eliza Clark took to social media recently to reveal that hopes of a pickup at a new outlet had been dashed.

“We tried really hard to get another platform to pick up Season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,” she wrote.

“It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder.

"So many of you have been so supportive of the show, and I am so grateful to you,” she continued.

“I love the group of artists who made Y truly, madly, deeply. It was the best creative work environment I’ve ever been a part of."

"I am immensely proud of the work that we did… I hope you will still watch the show. That you’ll still tell your friends to watch it.”

Amber Tamblyn, who starred on the series, wrote the following on social media:

“Our 1 season of #YTheLastMan is very much still worth watching."

"It contains some of the best acting I’ve ever seen on TV, in all the years I’ve been in this business."

"I was honored to bring Kimberly to life. Thank you Eli, for all of it. Who knows what the future might bring…”

The series had a long road to the screen, going through multiple iterations, and fans were shocked when an official cancellation dropped midway through the freshman run on FX on Hulu.

“We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: The Last Man,” Clark wrote at the time of the stunning announcement.

“I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell… It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end.”

Adapted from the comic book of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the series followed what happened after “a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown (Warcraft‘s Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey,” per the official logline.

Diane Lane (House of Cards), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Elliot Fletcher (The Fosters), Olivia Thirlby (Juno), Ashley Romans (NOS4A2), and Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy) also starred.

