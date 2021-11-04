A Castle for Christmas: Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes Have a Scottish Christmas on Netflix

Brooke Shields is trying her hand at a holiday-themed rom-com on Netflix, and we could not be more excited.

The TV veteran will co-star on A Castle for Christmas on the streamer, opposite Cary Elwes, and if the first trailer is any indication, the movie will be a lot of fun.

The Netflix original movie follows an American author, Sophie (Shields), who makes her way to Scotland, and immediately falls in love with a castle.

Unfortunately, the owner, a Scottish Duke named Myles (Elwes), does not want to sell to a foreigner. The duo butt heads as they try to come to some sort of resolution, but they "just may find more than they bargained for."

The movie was filmed on-location in Scotland, and you can see the awe-inspiring visuals peppered throughout the trailer.

Netflix knows how to do holiday movies, but something tells me A Castle for Chrismas will be a cut above their other offerings this year.

With so many people not going on vacation due to COVID-19, this is a good way to take viewers to another country.

The cast alone is worth tuning in for.

Shields is a TV and movie veteran, with credits including Suddenly Susan, and Lipstick Jungle, and Law & Order: SVU.

As for Elwes, he's appeared in movies such as Liar Liar, A Christmas Carol, and No Strings Attached.

On the TV front, he's had roles on The X-Files, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Stranger Things.

November is a stacked months for Netflix's holiday-themed movies, with Love Hard, The Princess Switch 3, A Boy Called Christmas, Father Christmas Is Back, Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, Snowbound for Christmas, and The Dad's Christmas Date.

Check out the official trailer for A Castle for Christmas Below.

The original movie premieres November 26 on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.