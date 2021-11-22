A Million Little Things Round Table: Is That The End of Eddie & Anna Or The Beginning?

Sparks flew between Eddie and Peter's ex-wife, Anna, while Katherine's first date with a woman was a disaster.

Also, on A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 7, Maggie's stalker escalated, and Gary and Cam finally met.

Join TV Fanatics Laura Nowak, Jack Ori, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss the hour.

What do you make of the awkwardness between the Howards when she returned home? Will Rome's friendship with Cassandra become an issue?

Laura: They had been apart for months, so hopefully, they'll adjust soon. I love the Howards. I actually like Cassandra if she and Rome manage just to stay friends.

Jack: I think it was just that they've not only been apart, but Rome hasn't been able to get in touch with Gina, so when she showed up unexpectedly, it threw him off.

I agree with Laura that they need to adjust to being together again. I also think Cassandra can be a good friend if it stays platonic. I don't want to see an affair.

Jasmine: I feel like they wouldn't introduce and tease something if they didn't intend to take it somewhere questionable. Perhaps I'm a pessimist in that way because I'm concerned about the two of them, and I don't want to be. I love the Howards too much for a storyline that jeopardizes their marriage in any way.

I like Cassandra, but I often wonder if there's something beyond platonic with how she and Rome get along. It's a gut feeling more than any set scene, so I hope I'm wrong.

Do you have any investment in Gina making amends with her father? Where do you think it's headed, if anywhere?

Laura: If we knew anything about Gina and her dad before the last few weeks, I might be more invested.

Jack: Agreed 100% with Laura. We don't know enough backstory, so I'm rather meh about this. I am curious whether Gina's father knows about the molestation she suffered as a child and what his reaction was/will be to that.

Jasmine: Yeah, I agree with you both. I'm struggling to care about this storyline. It feels like they pulled it out of the blue when they never mentioned enough about him to pique our curiosity, and I have no idea where it's going.

As Jack mentioned, I wonder if they'll use it to revisit Gina's childhood trauma and sexual assault.

Now that they've escalated, will Maggie take her stalker more seriously now? Do you think this will be the season's newest mystery arc?

Laura: I hope there is something better than the stalker storyline for the mystery storyline. Unless it involves the rest of the characters soon, it's too isolated and meh still.

Jack: I'm intrigued by how someone dead could be sending letters and what this will turn out to be. I'm glad Maggie is taking her stalker seriously and allowing Cam to help her. Unless, of course, he turns out to be involved with the stalking, which would suck.

Jasmine: I'm more interested in this than I thought I would be, but hell, maybe I'm super desperate for a compelling mystery element that they didn't deliver with "Who hit Eddie?" or "What happened at the Lake House?"

The more people imply that Cam is involved, the more invested I am in this theory.

Katherine's date ghosted her, and now she's reaching out to a high school classmate. Discuss these developments and Katherine's sexuality exploration arc.

Laura: I feel for Katherine. Her confidence had to take a dive after that first date, but I'm so glad she had Carter to champion her through it and give her confidence.

Jack: I had a feeling as soon as that woman said she was going to the bathroom that she was leaving. It's a crappy thing to do to someone. No wonder Katherine's confidence was in the toilet after that!

I'm glad Katherine is exploring her sexuality, though a bit disappointed she isn't exploring it with Shanice, who is already into her and not likely to ghost her like this.

Jasmine: I love Katherine and Carter, and I'm glad he was there for her after that. Screw that woman for ghosting her. I knew it would happen, but it still pissed me off.

And yeah, my problem with the Katherine sexuality storyline is that it often feels like they throw random storylines at her because they don't know what to do with her, then fail to execute them sensibly or adequately.

I'm still annoyed at how abruptly they tore apart the Saville marriage after they renewed their vows. But OK, we get Katherine into ladies, yay!

But now she's on dates instead of with the woman we want her with and with whom she already has chemistry! What is the reason? Just give me Katherine and Shanice already.

Do you think this is the last of Eddie and Anna? What are your thoughts on their connection, how it affects Sophie, and her apology to her?

Laura: For now, because they both knew it was best for Sophie. I loved Anna's apology, and how she told Sophie she believed her. That was the closure Sophie needed to audition again.

Jack: That was one of those interesting non-coincidences this show is so good at doing. Anna is clearly into Eddie, but even if he weren't involved in Sophie's life, it would be way too soon for something to develop.

Even with the time jump, Anna hasn't been separated from Peter for that long, and it's probably hard for her to trust that anyone is who they claim to be after learning her ex (?) husband is a sexual predator.

I'm sure Anna knew who Sophie was when Eddie invited her to the open mic. It seemed weird to me for her to realize it at the moment.

Jasmine: The show has a history of expediting relationships regardless of if the timing is ideal.

Because of Sophie's closure with Anna, I could see Sophie saying it was OK for Eddie to date her, like tomorrow, and it is happening. By the midseason premiere, I can see this becoming a thing.

What was your favorite moment, storyline, character, etc., from the hour?

Laura: Carter's back! He and Katherine have such a fun vibe. Carter really is Katherine's champion.

I'm often surprised by how much I enjoy Gary and Maggie now that they're just good friends.

Jack: I also enjoyed Gary and Maggie's conversation. And I was glad that Carter was there for Katherine and enjoying Katherine being willing to go on dates with women.

Jasmine: Carter and Katherine are so underrated together, and I love them. And yeah, I loved Gary talking about therapy and giving Maggie advice. I'm super bummed out we didn't see his first therapy session.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics! Do you agree with us? Sound off below.

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays on ABC.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.