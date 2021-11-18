Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did Gary and Camden manage to find out the truth?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 7, more cryptic letters poured into the radio station, creating a complicated dynamic.

Meanwhile, Regina continued to work through her relationship with her father, leading to an awkward confrontation.

Elsewhere, Katherine prepared for her first official date post-divorce.

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.