Chucky Renewed for Season 2!

Chucky will continue to stalk the residents of Hackensack.

Syfy and USA Network both confirmed a second-season pickup for the horror drama on Monday afternoon.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement.

“Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever."

"And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'”

The series focuses on a Good Guy doll who sets his sights on a new victim named Jake (Zackary Arthur) and the residents of a small town.

Throughout Chucky Season 1, the body count has piled up, and existing characters in the Child's Play franchise have popped up.

Jennifer Tilly reprises her role as Tiffany Valentine, in addition to Alex Vincent (who plays Andy Barclay) and Christine Elise (as Kyle).

The cast also includes Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Barbara Alyn Woods (One Tree Hill), and Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day).

Original voice actor Brad Dourif also returned as the voiced of Chucky.

The series has been no slouch in the ratings, becoming the second highest-rated new cable show in the 18-49 demo.

According to a press release, the first season has reached 9.5 million total viewers.

The season is set to conclude Tuesday at 10/9c. We've already watched the episode, and you're not prepared for what is about to go down.

Seriously, it's a lot of fun. Make sure to watch live or find a way to avoid spoilers.

Chucky will also make its way to Peacock on December 1, with the entire first season joining the Child's Play franchise on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service.

