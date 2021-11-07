Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 4 Review: Breathe With Me

Who are all of these characters now?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 4 was a Sarah-centric installment that shed a lot of light on her plight to find Wendell, and it was a decent hour that advanced many of the plots.

Sarah's heart was in the right place as she traversed this area that hadn't been as affected by the nuclear blasts as the other locations we've visited throughout Fear the Walking Dead Season 7.

The series excels when it delves into the finer details of characters, and for the most part, Sarah has spent her time on the periphery, so it was a nice change of pace to learn more about her.

It was just a shame we didn't get to see Wendell in the flesh to confirm his fate. Strand could be lying to Sarah to allow her to move on with her life and potentially become an ally for him down the line.

All Sarah has ever known is looking out for her brother, and now that she only has herself to consider, there will be a process involved in her adapting to life without her brother.

Strand could honestly be lying about Wendell's whereabouts, and maybe, just maybe, Sarah would have believed anything that painted her brother as alive and healthy to move on with her life.

Her actions were questionable, but playing out her storyline alongside Josiah's was an excellent way to tie them together and really bind these characters together in ways that didn't seem possible.

Sarah's decision was a big one. Strand's manipulative ways were on full display when he told her she could see Wendell, but the Tower does not have a revolving door.

Josiah was introduced as an adversary for Morgan, but the world works in strange ways, and after realizing his brother was only killed by Morgan for going after him, it is easier to put the past aside.

People can be whoever they want in this rebooted world, and Josiah didn't have it in him to be a ruthless killer. If he were his brother, he would have murdered Sarah the first chance he got.

Fear the Walking Dead could have handled the resolution of Josiah and Morgan's conflict much better. Did we really need to watch them fight only to work it all out in the end?

Morgan has changed so much over the years, but I'm surprised he let Josiah live, and more importantly, that he asked him if he wanted to live with everyone at the submarine.

The submarine would be a great place to start a community, but they need resources to make it into a thriving little community.

The fundamental flaw in inviting Josiah is that they don't know much about him, and he was trying to kill them earlier in the episode. Who's to say that Josiah won't change his mind about killing Morgan?

The last person you want to do is spend time with the person that killed your sibling. Even if you've come to grips with it, seeing the face of the person who ended their life every day is a bit much.

Morgan needs to wisen up if he wants to create an army to take on Strand, assuming that's what his plan is. Another few faces on the submarine would help, and hey, it means Grace or Morgan will not be left alone all the time when the other goes scavenging.

If we're to take the final scene at face value, there are other groups out there in this wasteland, and the people we know the least about have managed to scoop up the nuclear warhead that didn't explode.

We've already witnessed the destruction of some of the other areas, which is a big issue for the survival of everyone; this new group could be a formidable force.

It is also possible the group could have something to do with Strand or Padre. Padre has been teased as this safe haven, but after witnessing the way the mains series set up Terminus, only for it to be a place that wanted to use the survivors as meat, well, it makes you wonder.

The Sarah parts of "Breathe With Me" were terrific, and I could have watched an entire hour of Sarah traversing this wasteland, but I don't think we needed to see the Josiah vs. Strand conflict boiling over in this installment.

There should have been a more extensive build-up to that. It was over so quick that it's obvious the writers wanted Josiah to be the opposite of Emile, and while that's not a bad thing, the resolution was too fast.

Hopefully, the storylines will start to converge soon because we have all of these different plots, many of which have no direction. Sarah has a very good arc, but we'll need to see more of her struggle with her new normal.

What are your thoughts on Sarah moving on without Wendell?

Do you think Strand lied to her?

What do you think of the half-baked Josiah vs. Morgan?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.