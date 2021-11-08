FOX Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady, & More

FOX is gearing up for 2022 with a string of premiere dates for new and returning series.

The fun begins on Sunday, January 2, 2022, when Next Level Chef launches.

Reality on Sundays can be hit or miss for the broadcast networks, but this new series will only be on the night to benefit from a sports lead-in.

It will move to Wednesdays on January 5, out of the premiere of I Can See Your Voice.

9-1-1: Lone Star finally returns Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m.

The series will be airing without 9-1-1 and will lead into new drama series The Cleaning Lady.

However, it is likely the 9-1-1 franchise will team up later in the season when The Cleaning Lady wraps its run.

Thursday, January 6 marks the return of Joe Millionaire, which got a surprise third season pickup last year after over a decade off the air.

Call Me Kat and Pivoting will be launching Sunday, January 9, before moving to Thursdays out of Joe Millionaire on January 13.

Monarch receives its highly anticipated debut Sunday, January 30, before it moves to Tuesdays at 9 p.m. out of The Resident on February 1.

News of the schedule means that The Big Leap and Our Kind of People are not getting back orders, and will run for 11 episodes and 12 episodes, respectively.

Deadline reported the news of the episodic orders. Neither of the shows have broken out in the ratings, so the news is not surprising.

All told, check out the premiere dates below.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022

8 pm NEXT LEVEL CHEF (series premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 3 premiere)

9 pm: THE CLEANING LADY (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm: I Can See Your Voice (Season 2 premiere)

9 pm: NEXT LEVEL CHEF (regular time slot premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm: JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER (2-hour series premiere)

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

8 pm (5 pm PT): Call Me Kat (Season 2 premiere)

8:30 pm (5:30 pm PT): PIVOTING (series premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

8 pm: JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER

9 pm: Call Me Kat (regular time slot)

9:30 pm: PIVOTING (regular time slot premiere)

SUNDAY, JAN. 30 10 pm (7 pm PT): MONARCH (series premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

8 pm: The Resident

9 pm: MONARCH (regular time slot premiere)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.