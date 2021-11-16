Heath Freeman Dies; Bones Star Was 41

Heath Freeman, an actor, best known for his roles on Bones and NCIS, has died.

He was 41 years old. No cause of death has been revealed.

Shanna Moakler revealed the news of her friend's death on social media, while his manager, Joe S. Montifore, shared a statement to Deadline.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," Montifore said in the statement.

"A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts."

"His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

"He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career," Montifore continued.

"His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever."

"May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

Freeman's TV credits include Bones, ER, Raising the Bar, Without a trace, NCIS, and The Closer.

He has also appeared in movies The Painting, All American Christmas Carol, Home Sweet Hell, and was working on the movie Terror on the Prairie at the time of his death.

In Moakler's post announcing the sad death, she called Heath her "dear friend."

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend," she wrote.

"You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed."

A fan asked if Moaklert had any more information on the sad death.

"He passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin," she replied.

May Heath rest in peace.

