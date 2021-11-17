How I Met Your Father Sets January Debut at Hulu

The story of How I Met Your Father will launch on Hulu in 2022.

The streamer on Wednesday announced the How I Met Your Mother offshoot would bow Tuesday, January 18.

Two episodes will be available on launch day, while the rest of the ten-part season will unspool weekly.

A cast video -- which consists of Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma -- was also released.

The series picks up In the near future, with Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father.

The story catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Kim Cattrall is set to narrate the series and play Sophie's future counterpart.

The series was ordered earlier this year and comes from This Is Us and Love, Victor showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will return to exec produce the series alongside Aptaker and Berger.

"Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father," Bays and Thomas said in a joint statement when the show was ordered.

"We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)"

"We are beyond excited to be bringing How I Met Your Father to Hulu," said Aptaker and Berger.

