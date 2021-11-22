Inventing Anna: Shonda Rhimes' Netflix Drama Gets a Premiere Date and Trailer!

Inventing Anna is poised to be another hit for Shonda Rhimes.

Netflix on Monday dropped the premiere date and teaser for the forthcoming miniseries.

“Who is this person?” someone asks in the trailer.

“Who the hell is Anna Delvey?”

The question will be answered when the series debuts on February 11, 2022.

"In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene - and stole their money as well," reads the logline for Inventing Anna.

"But is Anna New York's biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

Rhimes is both the creator and the showrunner, so we know this will be another big hit. While Rhimes was an EP on Bridgerton, this marks the first series she created under her deal with Netflix.

Shonda Rhimes, Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, and Nick Nardini are all set as the writers, while David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart are the directors for the limited series.

Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Verica, and David Frankel are the EPs.

Anna Chlumsky (Vivian), Julia Garner (Anna Delvey), Arian Moayed (Todd), Katie Lowes (Rachel), Alexis Floyd (Neff), Anders Holm (Jack), Anna Deavere Smith (Maud), Jeff Perry (Lou), Terry Kinney (Barry), and Laverne Cox (Kacy) are the big names attached to star.

The trailer is a lot of fun, introducing us to another high-stakes world.

The question surrounding Anna's identity will be fun to unpack.

Check it out, and don't forget to hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.