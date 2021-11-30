Kevin Can F**k Himself to End With Season 2!

The curtain will come down on Kevin Can F**k Himself in the near future.

TV Line revealed the Annie Murphy fronted sitcom-drama hybrid will wrap with its upcoming second season in 2022.

AMC previously revealed the series drove record signups to its streaming service, AMC+.

It averaged 632,000 viewers on AMC's linear cable channel, but no raw numbers were revealed about its performance on streaming.

Many streaming services opt to keep numbers under lock and key, much to the chagrin of journalists who want to know how shows are truly performing.

“We’re so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show,” series creator Valerie Armstrong said in a statement when Season 2 was ordered in August.

“Creating the first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year.”

Added Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios:

“It’s Kevin’s world, Allison’s just living in it. Or is she? This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before."

"We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale’s cliffhanger and continue Allison’s journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way.”

"She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them)," reads the AMC logline.

"And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny," it continues.

"But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to—and revolts against—the injustices in her life?"

The series was Annie Murphy's post-Schitt's Creek role after the series ended in 2020.

Two seasons might become the norm for new AMC series.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond wraps later this week after two seasons.

What are your thoughts on the show coming to a close?

Do you think the format only allowed for a short run?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.