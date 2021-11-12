La Brea Renewed for Season 2!

La Brea is not sinking on NBC.

The Peacock network announced Friday that the post-apocalyptic drama would be returning in the 2022-23 TV season.

This marks a very early renewal, but it makes sense when you consider the impressive ratings so far.

This season, La Brea was the top-rated debut of any freshman show, managing a 0.8 rating in the demo.

The number perked up to a 1.1 rating in delayed viewing, while the season as a whole is averaging 8 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in live +7.

These numbers do not include streaming, and if we look at the series premiere alone, the numbers swelled to 15.6 million, and a 2.7 rating with all metrics factored in.

It also emerged as a success on Peacock.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Nicholas Gonzalez, and Jon Seda.

The story centers on a massive sinkhole that suddenly opens in Downtown Los Angeles, with several people falling in and winding up in another era entirely.

The series joins Chicago Fire, PD, Med, New Amsterdam, and SVU as the network's scripted renewals for next season.

La Brea is the only freshman scripted series to have already snagged a pickup for next season, with the closest others shows have gotten is a full-season pickup.

By design, La Brea was always set to run 10 episodes in its freshman season.

Ordinary Joe is on the bubble for renewal or cancellation. It doesn't seem to be getting a backorder, but the network does have many shows on its roster for early 2022.

The Blacklist has not been renewed, but the show is right on par with last season, so it could come back if NBC still wants it.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is a lock for renewal because NBC wants all three shows set in that universe on the one night.

La Brea is set to wrap its freshman run on November 30.

