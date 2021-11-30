Lost In Space Cast Previews Third and Final Season of the Epic Adventure

As has become a holiday tradition, Lost In Space Season three drops just in time for your holiday enjoyment.

Lost In Space Season 2 found everyone scattered across space.

The children were without their adult anchors, and with their children on their own, the adults are moving heaven and earth to join them.

Penny and Will, especially, are changing and growing up, maturing due to necessity and proving themselves to be quite resourceful.

Max Jenkins and Mina Sundwall chatted with us about how they've grown.

Will is forging new relationships, including one with Dr. Smith, and Max shares what that means without spoiling any of the fun for you.

We also spoke with Molly Parker, Ignacio Serricchio, and Toby Stephens, who remind us where we've been and what we can expect.

Molly explains how Maureen feels about losing the kids.

"It's a bit of a bummer," she says with a chuckle.

Toby explains how the separation affects John and Molly's marriage.

They share a sense of failure but cannot move forward until they have answers.

Ignacio offers insight into Don's coping mechanism, the joking we've come to enjoy that he uses to alleviate stress.

And although Molly says that it's a depressing start, she has more to say about how the season progresses.

Hint: It gets fun really quick!

From what we've seen so far, there is a lot to love about the new season.

New relationships blossom, and as situations arise, so rise the characters we love to handle them.

Sadly, our space adventure with the Robinsons is coming to a close.

But the final season offers all of the answers you've been clamoring for, too.

It's a wonderful start to the holiday season, so gather the family to watch Lost In Space Season 3 when it drops on Netflix on Wednesday, December 2.

