MacGruber: Peacock Drops Trailer and Premiere Date for TV Adaptation

MacGruber will be back on the cast next month.

Peacock has confirmed the highly anticipated TV follow-up of the movie will launch Thursday, December 16.

"After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released," reads the official logline.

"His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth."

"With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, in order to defeat the forces of evil."

Will Forte will reprise his iconic role as MacGruber and will also write and executive produce.

The Peacock series is an adaptation of the 2010 feature film and cult favorite of the same title, which will also feature the original creative team behind the camera.

The cast also includes Kristen Wiig (Vicki St. Elmo), Ryan Phillippe (Dixon Piper), Sam Elliott (Perry), Laurence Fishburne (General Barrett Fasoose), and Billy Zane (Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth).

They are joined by Joseph Lee Anderson (Major Harold Kernst) and Timothy V. Murphy (Constantine Bach).

The jailhouse interview teaser shows the project will have the signature wit that made the 2010 movie a success.

When adapting a hit project to a new medium, some of the changes can change what we loved about the original.

The good news here is that this looks like a worthy succesor.

Peacock has a string of projects launching on the service during the month of December.

We have Baking It (December 2), The Housewives of the North Pole (December 9), Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (December 16), Babble Bop! (December 23), and Vigil (December 23).

The streaming service truly does have something for everyone. This year alone, we've had Dr. Death, The Lost Symbol, One of Us Is Lying, and Psych 3.

If you're looking for a compelling mystery, One of Us Is Lying is where it is at. That show kept me on the edge of my seat.

Check out the teaser trailer for MacGruber, and chat with me in the comments about it!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.