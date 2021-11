NBC Midseason Schedule: This Is Us Final Season, Law & Order Revival, & More!

NBC is the latest network to confirm its plans for midseason, and there are some significant changes.

The second season of Kenan is set for Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m.

It will air two episodes every week until its season finale.

That's My Jam will lead out of it, while Ordinary Joe will remain in the Mondays at 10 p.m. slot.

American Auto and Grand Crew will make their regularly scheduled time-period debuts Tuesday, January 4.

This Is Us Season 6, aka the final season, will return that same night in the 9 p.m. hour.

New Amsterdam will remain in the 10 p.m. slot.

Chicago Fire, Med, and P.D. return from their midseason breaks Wednesday, January 5.

The Blacklist, SVU, and Organized Crime make their triumphant returns Thursday, January 6.

The Blacklist will stay put for six weeks before moving back to Fridays.

The Law & Order revival will replace it on Thursdays with the network creating three hours of Law & Order.

Monday, February 21st marks the debuts of the American Song Contest and The Endgame.

The Thing About Pam is set for Tuesday, March 8 at 10 p.m., pushing New Amsterdam off the air until April 19.

All told, here are the full list of changes.

MONDAY, JAN. 3, 2022

8 pm Kenan (Season 2 premiere, new time slot)

8:30 Kenan (airing two new episodes each week)

9 pm THAT’S MY JAM (regular time slot premiere)

10 pm Ordinary Joe

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm AMERICAN AUTO (regular time slot premiere; two episodes air Dec. 13)

8:30 pm GRAND CREW (regular time slot premiere; two episodes air Dec. 14)

9 pm This Is Us (Final season premiere)

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm The Blacklist

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

MONDAY, FEB. 21

8 pm AMERICAN SONG CONTEST (series premiere)

10 pm THE ENDGAME (series premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

8 pm AMERICAN AUTO

8:30 pm GRAND CREW

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

8 pm LAW & ORDER (revival premiere)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

8 pm The Blacklist

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

10 pm THE THING ABOUT PAM (6-episode limited series premiere)

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

8 pm Young Rock (Season 2 premiere)

8:30 pm Mr. Mayor (Season 2 premiere)

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

10 pm New Amsterdam returns

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.