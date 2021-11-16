Party Down Revival Ordered at Starz: Who's Returning?

Party Down is officially returning to Starz.

The premium cabler today announced a formal pickup of the revival of the cult comedy hit.

Six new episodes have been ordered, and the project will be executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie) along with John Enbom (iZombie, Benched,), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie), and Adam Scott (Big Little Lies).

Enbom will also serve as showrunner.

In addition to serving as an executive producer, Scott will also return to reprise his role along with original cast members Ken Marino (Veronica Mars, Role Models), Jane Lynch (Glee, Criminal Minds), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, Silicon Valley”, Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess, Veronica Mars), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace).

Lizzy Caplan is not returning for the project due to other commitments.

The star was cast in the FX on Hulu limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble earlier today, and also landed the lead role on the Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction earlier this week.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ.

“The fan demand for a ‘Party Down’ revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

The series follows a Los Angeles catering team – a sextet of Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips while hoping for their big break.

Each episode of this half-hour comedy finds the hapless catering team working a new event – and inevitably getting tangled up with the colorful guests and their absurd lives.

The original series bowed in 2009 and the series ended in 2010 after two seasons.

While it never reached a mass audience, it did garner rave reviews, making it perfect for a reboot.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.