Queen Sugar: Coming to an End!

A TV Fanatic favorite is coming to a close.

OWN has revealed that Queen Sugar has been renewed for a seventh season, but it will also be its last.

OWN aired both Queen Sugar Season 5 and 6 this year after the fifth was delayed.

That season was rewritten to take the events of 2020 into consideration.

Writing on the final season has been completed, but production will not get underway in 2022.

“To everything, there is a season. And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television,” Ava DuVernay said in a statement announcing the news.

"To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held."

"Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized."

"Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless," the statement concludes.

The series is OWN's longest-running drama series.

“Queen Sugar is a truly extraordinary series brought to life by Ava’s leadership, her brilliant creative team, and the incredible cast and crew," said OWN president Tina Perry.

"Our audience has seen themselves reflected with nuance and care through the story of the Bordelon family, including their triumphs and challenges, and most importantly, the love they have for each other through it all."

“Queen Sugar has been an unparalleled success for OWN, garnering critical acclaim, awards recognition, and a loyal and dedicated audience."

"We are so grateful for Ava’s partnership and are looking forward to a fantastic final season.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.