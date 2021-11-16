Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 10 Review: And You Would Be One of Them

After such a dramatically satisfying season, I'm sorry to say that Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 10 was a bit of a letdown.

It would have been enjoyable as a regular installment, but as a season finale, it left far too many unanswered questions and wrapped up some storylines too quickly.

Take the Landrys trying to steal the Bordelon farm.

It's always a pleasure to watch the Bordelon siblings work together; that was one of the many reasons I was annoyed when Ralph Angel refused to tell Charley and Nova that he believed the Landrys had poisoned the land with pesticides.

Ralph Angel's ego wanted to play the role of the big man who can handle everything on his own, but history has shown that this family is strongest when it works together, especially when dealing with the Landrys.

There were a lot of moving parts when it came to saving the farm, and they all miraculously came together in two episodes.

First, Ralph Angel pulled together the Farmer's Co-op, which occurred primarily off-screen.

Second, Dominic proved that the land was a mass grave and managed to have it declared a historical landmark in record time.

As if that weren't enough, Hollywood tracked down Theo and managed to convince him to come back to St. Jo's and do the right thing by standing up to the Landrys.

It all just seemed a little too convenient, as though someone had hit the fast forward button because this was the season finale.

Dominic's role was particularly vexing.

All Nova had to do was hand him the bones, and not only did he come up with all of the answers, but he also provided her with the solution.

Dominic came out of nowhere this season. He went from being Nova's new neighbor to her confidante and champion almost overnight. But I still can't figure out if he's too good to be true or if he's actually the answer to Nova's prayers.

And speaking of Nova's love life, we never did get any answers about Calvin.

At the end of Queen Sugar Season 5, he turned himself in for brutalizing a man in police custody who ended up paralyzed. Was Calvin arrested? Did he cut a deal? Is he in prison, or is he free? And how did things end between him and Nova?

Charley and Violet's meeting with Sam Landry was hijacked by Parker, which wasn't a huge surprise as I figured she'd pop back up again at some point.

However, it was a tad disappointing as I was looking forward to seeing Sam and Violet have another go-round. There's so much history between these two characters, and it feels like there's always more to learn.

But after Ralph Angel convinced the farmers in the new co-op that bidding on the mall development land was a great deal, how will they react to dropping their bid to rescue the Bordelon's farm?

And as much as I loved Hollywood playing the role of the intimidator in order to track down Theo, it felt like there should have been more of a struggle to get Theo to turn on the Landrys.

Even though the Bordelons may have gotten the upper hand in this round, the Landrys are still a powerful force that could make Theo's life extremely difficult, and Theo doesn't seem like the kind of guy who would suddenly decide to do the right thing.

Micah and Isaiah were the one storyline that felt like it came to a somewhat refreshing conclusion as Micah realized that just because he has strong feelings for his friend, that doesn't translate into a sexual attraction.

Micah: To the extent that anybody can be sure about anything, I don’t think I’m gay. But I do have feelings for you, and that’s confusing. I feel like my sense of self, and my emotional attraction are at odds. Like, the way I feel for you in my heart doesn’t match my feelings for you in other ways.

Isaiah: So you don’t want to sleep with me.

Micah: I don’t want to sleep with you.

Isaiah: I can forgive you for that. You should know that I don’t want anything from you, Micah, and I never did. Nothing except to be your friend, your brother. But society tells us that men can’t love each other that way. You know, we don’t do that. Women can be best friends, they can hold hands, they can declare their love for each other, but we can’t. And if we do, then we must be gay.

But then we get to Charley and Davis.

I was thrilled that Davis hadn't given up on Charley because I am rooting for them to have a happy, successful relationship long into the future.

But what was up with Charley's sudden u-turn?

She had just told Davis that this wasn't the right time for them to get married and that doing so now was only setting them up for failure.

That was a difficult decision, but Charley's reasoning was sound, so what changed? And when Charley told Davis she wanted them to go back to their home in California, does that mean she's not running for Congress in Louisiana? Is she running for Congress in California? Or is she not running at all?

And I just don't understand the rush to get married. Charley and Davis were married for years, and it completely fell apart. So why not just date for a while and see how things go?

Billie's future was the only one that seemed to make sense as she and Prosper worked towards rebuilding their relationship and Billie decided to end her marriage and move back to St. Jo's.

It also seemed she'll have a more significant role in helping the farmer's co-op if we are granted a Queen Sugar Season 7.

Finally, we get to Darla and Ralph Angel's baby. We already knew that they were having a girl, but I really wanted to find out what they would name her, and that answer never arrived.

However, they did say they needed to call the doula and midwife, which left me wondering how they came up with the money for those when they were flat broke?

Queen Sugar Season 6 was a fabulous ride, but the ending came up short. Here's to hoping we get a new season and that it includes more answers than questions.

