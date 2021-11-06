Sarah Lind Adores Cats and Previews The Great Christmas Switch on GAC Family

Sarah Lind is so enjoyable to watch on screen, and we cannot wait to see her portray twins in The Great Christmas Switch.

Kaelynn is a super mom juggling her kids and to-do lists, while Sophia is laid back, struggling to find her work-life balance.

We had a chance to chat with Sarah about the movie and more, and all the good stuff from our conversation is below.

So let's talk The Great Christmas Switch.

Yeah!

You play twins.

Yeah.

How fun is that?

It was great.

Have you ever done that before?

No, I've never, and it was a fun challenge to make sure the two are distinct from each other. There are not so many scenes of them that it made it take a really long time while we were shooting, but there are a few shots where the twins are in the same shot.

I was going to ask about that.

Yeah, so doing that was fun, but I think it wasn't that confusing for me, but it was really confusing logistically because it wasn't just twins, but it was twins who'd traded places and were pretending to be the other twins.

Right, so you were really playing four characters.

Kind of, yeah. But for me, it was not really that way. It was a lot easier for me to keep track of, but the conversations between like which wardrobe I'm in, who's who, what characters called who got very, very confusing. I thought it was kind of funny. It's just complicated sort of logistics with that.

So how do you, as an actor play, say Kaelynn being Sophia? Like what differences do you make between Sophia and Kaelynn playing Sophia?

I figured it would be too confusing, and it would also work against some of the humor, say if Kaelynn was able to really effectively act just like Sophia.

Right.

So I basically was still just playing Kaelynn under the assumption that everyone just assumed that they thought she was Sophia. Okay. You know what I mean?

Yes, that makes sense.

So it was more keeping facts straight, making sure that I'm talking as the twin that I'm pretending to be instead of the one that I actually am in the moment. I also thought it's funny to play with a person sort of forgetting the details of their own life occasionally and having to cover that instead of just always flowing through it really easily.

So did you have a favorite sister?

I preferred Sophia; I thought she was more fun. Yeah, the funner, messier, sillier sister was a little more fun to play. There was a little more physical comedy with her, and it's also just nice because it made Kaelynn a little more reserved, which is fun to do too, but it's nice to be a little more outgoing with a character.

Sure. Do you like playing physical comedy?

You know, I've barely done it before, and it was so much fun that I would love to do it all the time now.

That's cool -- it kind of opened up an avenue for you.

I like that there's some choreography, there's timing, there's a technical aspect to it, which is a little more pass-fail, in a sense. It's like, was that funny? Did it work, or did it not?

And it's not like, let's go again, and we know that we have to make it faster or slower here, and when it really works, you can feel it. That's a good feeling, but I also like that instant gratification of when something's funny someone laughs.

Sure, yeah. If you do something funny and they don't laugh, gratification doesn't really hit the same, does it?

Yeah, exactly.

It's a fine line.

Yeah, exactly. And if it's just a dramatic scene or, say like an interrogation scene with investigators or something, it's not quite as immediately specifically gratifying.

So what was it like working with Dillon Casey?

I'd never worked with Dillon before, but we have so many friends in common, and he and I laughed so hard the entire time.

It was so nice because it was playing two roles doing essentially twice or more the work as usual; I would get pretty, pretty exhausted, a little tired on this one. So we just laughed the whole time, and that really made it just lighten and the mood and was really energizing.

And then acting with him was great because we both work similarly and have, I think, a similar taste and style in acting, so we were able to play off each other in really fun ways.

And I guess the way I described it is we're a little more, not exactly ad-lib-y or like improv-y because we stuck to the script, but we would just sort of go with whatever was happening in the moment a little more. It just felt spontaneous and really organic, and it was really, really fun to play off each other.

Oh, that's good. He's funny. I follow him on Twitter, and he says some things that are just off the wall.

Right? Yeah, off the wall. You get it.

So since you star in these movies and shows, do you watch any of them?

Yeah.

Do you have any favorite Christmas themes, like switching, royalty, or traveling? What are your favorites?

I really like the traveling ones. I like the cooking ones. It was really fun to have some baking in this one. I'm not good with remembering any individual titles, though.

No, that's okay.

But I really like the baking. I think kitchen and baking montages are just really cute. I don't know that I've seen this, but I know I would like to with pets.

Oh yeah, they have movies with pets.

Kittens and Christmas would be my ideal.

There was a Christmas movie with Brandon Routh; I don't know, several years ago, and he was a fireman and he and somebody fell in love over a cat kind of a thing. Yeah, it happens. What do you like, cats or dogs?

I like both, but I have to say I prefer cats.

I have two, so that's good.

I love cats.

And they're easier.

They are, yeah. They are in a way, and I like that they're a little more complicated. They're just such funny, very idiosyncratic animals, and I think I like that they keep me guessing.

Sure, yeah. And they always say that they don't love you like dogs do, but my cats greet me every day when I get home; they miss me.

Yeah, I feel that way too. And I sometimes wonder if people say that because when they meet someone else, cats aren't necessarily friendly to everyone, but if they're familiar to you, then they're incredibly affectionate, and they do need lots of attention, but maybe if you don't have a cat of your own, maybe you don't know that.

Sure.

I'm not sure. Like all my cats have always been very affectionate. Some of them are also very punishing, but that's part of the fun, too.

So do you have any other projects in the works?

I just finished the horror film that should be out in the summer next year.

Oh, how fun was that? What's the theme?

It's sort of like a supernatural revenge sort of film, based on the Greek Furies, sort of hunting a bad guy. Is that going to be in theaters?

Hopefully, yeah. Now that that's becoming more of a possibility again, it will definitely be on Shudder, which is the horror streaming service. It's so fun. It's such a great platform. Hopefully, some festivals, we'll see.

So you like horror too?

Yeah, definitely. And my partner is a horror filmmaker, so we got to do the fun together.

While it's going to be a while before we see Sarah getting her horror on, you can find her tonight on GAC Family with Dillon Casey on The Great Christmas Switch.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.