SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 7 Review: What's Past Is Prologue

Did that feel like the end of an important chapter?

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 7 found the Bravo team members and their families making significant strides in their lives, and it was a fascinating hour of TV.

We'll start with Jason and Mandy because, holy hotness, where did that hookup come from?

I figured Mandy would be gone for another period after SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 6, so it was a pleasant surprise to have her back in the fold.

Jason and Mandy have a lot of chemistry, but I still believe Mandy is hiding something from the rest of her friends.

There has to be more to the story, and my immediate concern is that Jason puts everything into a relationship with her, only for the rug to be pulled from under him when he least expects it.

Still, it is nice to see Jason in such a happy place, especially when you consider the recent events that have pushed him to his limit.

David Boreanaz is bringing a vulnerability to Jason we haven't seen before, and it is helping drive home the fact that he's changed, possibly for good.

The other members of Bravo clearly have their feelings about Mandy, and you could cut the tension with a knife when she showed up at the gathering.

Sonny will probably never trust Mandy, and who can blame him? He's a person who leads with honor and transparency, and if someone breaks that trust, he struggles to communicate with them.

Sonny is not making the best of decisions. Asking Hannah to uproot her life and move in with him was clearly driven by the fact that Davis has moved on.

He's been following Davis around like a lost puppy, and while they have a connection, Davis has the right idea about keeping it strictly professional between them.

Sonny didn't make the best decision by ditching Hannah in the first place, so it was a bitter pill to swallow that he had this miraculous realization that he wanted to complete his family.

The issue is that Hannah will always be second best to Davis. If Davis gives Sonny a glimmer of hope that they can have a relationship, Hannah will be dropped and left to pick up the pieces.

What if Hannah says goodbye to her business, moves to a new city, and Sonny realizes it isn't going to work? Hopefully, I'm wrong, but something about this seems like a rash decision that will come back to haunt them.

Clay confronting his issues with his father was a long time coming. It's just a shame it took a terminal diagnosis to get the ball rolling.

The fundamental issue is the lack of communication between them. If they can find a way to communicate how they truly feel, they will use whatever time they have left to repair their relationship.

I knew Ash had to have had a plan being in the area, and the show did a standup job of confronting the fact that they have unresolved issues.

It seemed like they were going to hug it out before Stella popped up to clear her throat. The acting from Max Theriot and C. Thomas Howell was on another level during this scene.

The actual test will be whether they can truly put the past in the past and focus on the future. Clay is desperate not to make the same mistakes when he becomes a father, and it's nice to see him recognize he was a part of the problem.

Ray and his daughter's meeting with the veteran was tragic because it was a harrowing look at the fact that people who have served their country are now out on the streets.

Ray's apprehension about trusting the man was evident, but when he realized what he said was true, his feelings wholly changed. This is a very good story that needs to be told to raise awareness.

The return to Afghanistan was a long time coming, and because of what's going in the world now, it couldn't be more topical.

SEAL Team truly does excel when it mimics real-life events. The show is a great platform to raise awareness on the injustices of the world, and the commentary about how things have changed was a nice touch.

"What's Past is Prologue" felt like the end of a chapter and the beginning of something new. It felt like a season -- or series -- finale in that all of the characters reached pivotal points in life with some big decisions to make.

When you add that we still have half a season left, it leaves us with many possibilities about where the story will go next.

The trip to Afghanistan will probably become bigger because of what is going on there.

What did you think of Jason and Mandy's hookup? Do you think it will lead to something more?

What's your take on Sonny at this point?

Do you think Ray will take the veteran in and try to find him accommodation?

Hit the comments below.

SEAL Team continues Sundays on Paramount+.





Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.