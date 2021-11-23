Steve Burton Confirms General Hospital Departure Due to Vaccine Mandate: 'This Is About Personal Freedom to Me'

Steve Burton's time at General Hospital is over.

The actor revealed in an Instagram video that he has been let go from the ABC soap opera because of the vaccine mandate.

“I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go, because of the vaccine mandate,” Burton shared.

“I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied… which, you know, hurts,” he said.

“But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this.”

“I’ll always be grateful for my time on General Hospital. I love it there, I grew up there,” Burton continued.

“I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open… so I am excited to see what the future brings. And maybe one day, if these mandates are lifted, I can return and can finish my career as Jason Morgan.”

Burton revealed in August that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but said at the same time that he had no symptoms.

He also said at the time that he had been exposed to the virus while working.

Burton first arrived on the series in 1991, before departing in 2012.

He returned in 2017 in the role of Jason.

This week has been huge for Jason, with him being caught up in a tunnel collapse and being declared missing.

Burton's exit comes weeks after it was announced that Ingo Rademacher would be bowing out as Jasper Jacks after reportedly declining to comply with the vaccine mandate on the show.

The star also courted controversy when he shared an anti-trans meme on his Instagram account.

Rademacher went on to apologize for sharing the meme.

He had been called out by his co-stars after sharing the initial meme.

Catch General Hospital weekdays on ABC.

