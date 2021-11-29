The Book of Boba Fett: New Trailer Revisits a Big Death

The latest TV series set in the Star Wars universe will launch Wednesday, December 29.

Yes, we're talking about The Book of Boba Fett!

The Mandalorian offshoot focuses on, you guessed it, Boba Fett, and fans will be treated to some answers about how the character returned to the land of the living.

In a fresh look at the series, Boba recalls being “left for dead on the sands of Tatooine” on Star Wars: Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi.

You can only imagine the surprise on the faces of fans everywhere when the character returned on The Mandalorian Season 2.

The series is described as "a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

It stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, who both already appeared on The Mandalorian.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.

It will be fun to see how viewers react to a full-fledged series based on the iconic character.

The Mandalorian typically launches in the fourth quarter of the year, but the series is now set to launch in 2022 after The Book of Boba Fett wraps its seven-episode run.

The beauty of the Disney+ series is that they run fewer than 10 episodes, leaving fans with less filler and more action.

The Book of Boba Fett was announced in a post-credit scene at the close of The Mandalorian Season 2, shocking fans everywhere.

Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

“THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT…. COMING DECEMBER 2021”

In addition to The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, the following live-action Star Wars series are in the works:

- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

- Star Wars: Andor

- Star Wars: Ahsoka

- Star Wars: The Acolyte

- Star Wars: Lando

- Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic

The streamer has been expanding some of its biggest franchise since its inception.

Check out the latest look at The Book of Boba Fett and hit the comments with your thoughts!

