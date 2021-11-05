The CW Midseason Schedule: Superman & Lois, Dynasty, & More!

The CW has released its midseason schedule, and there a many big moves.

We'll start with Dynasty, which returns for its highly-anticipated fifth-season premiere Monday, December 20.

The soapy drama will air two episodes that night, before going on hiatus until March. Hey, it will be a fun little bridge between seasons.

It will then return to Fridays on March 11, out of the debut of Charmed Season 4.

Nancy Drew returns from a midseason hiatus Friday, January 7 in the 9 p.m. slot, out of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Tuesday, January 12 marks the return of Superman & Lois, which will air in The Flash's former slot.

It will lead into the series debut of Naomi, which is a new superhero series for the network.

Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman are staying put on Wednesdays, with their returns set for January 12.

Legends of the Hidden Temple kicks off its 2022 run January 16, leading into the premiere of Two Sentence Horror Stories.

4400 will return Monday, January 16, out of a fresh episode of Dynasty.

Walker and Legacies will return from their midseason breaks Thursday, January 27.

All American is taking an extended hiatus, and will return Monday, February 21.

It will be paired with spinoff All American Homecoming.

Riverdale, which returns later this month, will be back for five episodes, before going on another extended hiatus until March 6.

Yes, the series is moving to Sundays.

The Flash is also going on hiatus, and will return Wednesday, March 9, leading into the Season 2 debut of Kung Fu.

It is a lot of changes for the network, but it will be fun to see how it all shakes out.

Have a look at all the changes below.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more! Below Deck -- Almost finished Dickinson Review Set up Zoom Link for Teagan Croft Interviee MONDAY, DEC. 20

8 pm Dynasty Season 5 premiere (new night)

9 pm Dynasty (a second new episode)

FRIDAY, JAN. 7, 2022

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us midseason return

9 pm Nancy Drew midseason return

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

8 pm Superman & Lois Season 2 premiere

9 pm NAOMI series premiere

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm Legends of Tomorrow midseason return

9 pm Batwoman midseason return

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

8 pm Legends of the Hidden Temple

9 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 premiere

9:30 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories (second new episode)

MONDAY, JAN. 17

9 pm 4400 midseason return

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

8 pm Walker midseason return

9 pm Legacies midseason return

MONDAY, FEB. 21

8 pm All American midseason return

9 pm ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING series premiere

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

8 pm Riverdale midseason return (new night!)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

8 pm The Flash midseason return (new night!)

9 pm Kung Fu Season 2 premiere

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

8 pm Charmed Season 4 premiere

9 pm Dynasty

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.