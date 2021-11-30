The Housewives of the North Pole Trailer: Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt Spark a Town-Wide Feud at Christmas

Peacock is getting into the holiday spirit with The Housewives of the North Pole, a new original movie starring Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad).

The highly-anticipated flick is set to launch on December 9 on the streaming service, and it looks like a lot of fun!

"The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Kyle Richards) and Diana (Betsy Brandt), have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years," reads the intriguing synopsis.

"But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating exposé."

It is a compelling hook and somewhat interesting to have Richards move from one of the most successful reality shows to a movie with a similar title.

Richards and Brandt are clearly a dynamic duo based on the first trailer alone, and when you consider their excellent track records on the small screen, we're excited to see how this movie turns out.

It looks like a Hallmark movie with a more dramatic approach, albeit not as dramatic as a Lifetime movie.

Those are a different breed of drama entirely!

Richards recently returned to acting in Halloween Kills, while Brandt has had a steady career for years.

The talented cast also includes Jearnest Corchado, Kyle Selig, Tetona Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa, and Damon Dayoub.

Ron Oliver directed the event movie and executive produces alongside Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky, Spyder Dobrofsky, Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips, and Eric Jarboe.

This is not Peacock's first movie. We've had two iterations of Psych on the streaming service.

The Housewives of the North Pole joins Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas on the roster of holiday-themed movies set to launch next month on the service.

They also have Baking It, starring Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg on hand for early December.

