TV Ratings: La Brea, FBI: Most Wanted Sink Opposite World Series

It was a down night for regularly scheduled programming on the broadcast networks thanks to the deciding game of the World Series.

The game averaged 11.8 million viewers and a 2.7 rating in the demo on Tuesday.

La Brea, which has been a sturdy ratings performer thus far, slipped two-tenths and a million viewers week-to-week.

It had 4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, but the erosion could be attributed to the competition, as well as the lack of support from a recap show of The Voice (4.8 million/0.5 rating).

La Brea is a hit on Peacock and DVR, so the show is a lock for renewal at this stage. If it recovers next week, it will solidify itself as one of the biggest new shows.

New Amsterdam had 2.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating to close out NBC's night.

Over on CBS, FBI (6.7 million/0.6 rating), FBI: International (5.3 million/0.5 rating), and FBI: Most Wanted (4.9 million/0.4 rating) all came down, with Most Wanted marking series lows.

The CW's Stargirl (591,000/0.1 rating) and Supergirl (386,000/0.1 rating) each lost some ground in total viewers, but they were steady in the demo.

Stargirl has already been renewed, while Supergirl ends its six-year run next week.

ABC's The Bachelorette (2.6 million/0.6 rating) continued to dip, drawing 2.6 million/0.6 rating, while Queens (1.2 million/0.3 rating) stabilized in the demo.

