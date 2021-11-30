Vikings Sequel, Raising Dion Season 2, & Others Get Netflix Premiere Dates

Netflix on Tuesday confirmed premiere dates for a string of genre series, including Vikings: Valhalla and Raising Dion Season 2.

First up, we have Archive 81, which has landed a January 14 premiere date for its freshman season.

The series follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994.

Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building.

Archive 81 is a supernatural horror series executive produced by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries), James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster (The Conjuring Universe film franchise and the upcoming Malignant).

Rebecca Thomas (Stranger Things, Limetown), Antoine Douaihy (Panic, The Good Cop), and Paul Harris Boardman (Deliver Us from Evil) are also involved.

In From the Cold, meanwhile, debuts January 28, 2022.

"During a European vacation with her daughter, an American single mom’s life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities," reads the official logline.

"After a mysterious string of manic and murderous incidents suggests someone with her exact abilities is targeting innocent people, Jenny (Margarita Levieva) is forced out of hiding to stop this villain or risk losing the family and new life she has built."

Adam Glass (Supernatural, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, The Chi) serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Raising Dion Season 2 arrives on the streaming service on February 1, 2022.

"Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye," reads the description of the sophomore run.

"After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) - a fellow powered kid - a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming."

"Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again -- not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta."

Finally, the Vikings sequel, Valhalla, launches on February 25, 2022.

"Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter)," according to the streamer's description.

"As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory."

The series is set over a hundred years after the end of the original series, but is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.

Netflix also revealed the following shows will launch in 2022:

- Alice in Borderland

- All of us Are Dead

- Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

- First Kill

- Locke & Key Season 3

- Magic: The Gathering

- The Midnight Club

- Resident Evil

- The Sandman

- Stranger Things Season 4

- The Umbrella Academy Season 3

- The Witcher Blood Origin

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.