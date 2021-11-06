Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 5

Did Jamie and Eddie vow to end their marriage?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5, the cracks started to appear in the foundation of their relationship when Eddie allowed her ex-convict father to live with them.

With the pair bickering, Frank stepped in to give them some perspective on the matter.

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez worked a grisly case that painted their neighborhood in a bad light.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.