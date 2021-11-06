Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 5

at .

Did Jamie and Eddie vow to end their marriage?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5, the cracks started to appear in the foundation of their relationship when Eddie allowed her ex-convict father to live with them.

Helping a Desperate Man - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5

With the pair bickering, Frank stepped in to give them some perspective on the matter.

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez worked a grisly case that painted their neighborhood in a bad light.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5 Quotes

Abigail: Sir, our enemies fight dirty every time.
Garrett: So maybe some asymmetrical warfare levels the playing field.
Frank: And it loses the church, everyone loses.

Frank: You once told me that you had great respect for the boundaries between our two spheres. So don't tell me how to do my job.
Archbishop: I wouldn't dream of it. But you should ask yourself, which is more important to you: your office, or your faith?

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5 Photos

A Missing Person Case - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5
Helping a Desperate Man - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5
Going the Extra Mile - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5
Reopening a Case - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5
An Unwanted Houseguest - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5
Marital Conflict / Tall - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 12
  3. Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 5